BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! So far this week, we have seen extremes in the weather, starting with that steamy hot and stormy Monday to that cool, cloudy, drippy, even fall-like day on Tuesday. Today will be the happy medium!

High pressure has built into the northeast and will be in control of our weather through the rest of the week. That means lots of sunshine each day through Friday, and increasingly warm temperatures. We will still be below normal today (normal high is now 80° in Burlington), but then we’ll be getting back into 80s starting on Thursday.

Humidity levels will be comfortably low through the end of the week. But then it will turn more muggy again as we go through the weekend and into next week. It will be very warm with temperatures getting into the upper 80s. Each day through the weekend and into the start of next week will feature partly sunny skies, but also the chance for showers as a frontal boundary stalls out near the Canadian border and wobbles around for a few days.

Get outside and enjoy this MAX Advantage day today! -Gary

