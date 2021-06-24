Advertisement

Captive black bear missing from Adirondack refuge

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A black bear is missing from the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington, New York.

They say the 4-year-old black bear, Ahote, dug out from her enclosure Thursday morning and is believed to be around the Springfield Road neighborhood.

The refuge posted photos of Ahote on Facebook, saying she is completely harmless but if you do see her, do not approach her, call them instead-- 855-WOLF-MAN or 914-772-5983.

The refuge is concerned someone might panic and shoot her.

Ahote has a silver DEC clip in one ear and tends to run away from people.

Bear Escape. Ahote, one of our two four and a half year old black bear sows, dug out of her enclosure this morning, and...

Posted by Adirondack Wildlife Refuge on Thursday, June 24, 2021

