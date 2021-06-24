Downtown Brandon construction wraps up after 7 years

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve driven through Brandon in the past few years, you’ve seen the construction along Route 7. Now, the work is finally complete. Here’s a look at the finished product.

Thursday morning, town and state officials walked about three miles, the entire stretch of construction through Brandon.

“Just glad it’s done, it’s all we’re really thinking about,” Brandon Town Manager David Atherton said.

Atherton says after years of construction, it’s a relief to be done.

The nearly $30 million project that spanned a little over a mile through Brandon’s downtown included new sidewalks, curbs and roadwork.

“It’s a huge difference safety-wise, the safety features are in place. This is a lot easier of a town to drive through and it looks great, so I think it was a huge success,” said Scott Robertson of VTrans.

Robertson has been on the project since 2014. He says the Route 7 portion of construction took about three years-- longer than expected but not atypical.

Tropical Storm Irene was one of the reasons it was delayed.

“It took a really long time and it definitely took a toll on everybody who lives here because you couldn’t even do basic needs here in town for a while,” said Savanah Blanchard of Brandon.

Blanchard says the town looks great and she’s happy they replaced the old trees that were dug up for the project. But she says the sidewalks could have been made more baby-friendly.

“If you’re pushing a baby in a stroller, it’s ridiculous because it’s so bumpy, especially the brick parts,” she said.

One sticking point for some was the stoplights added where there had not been one before.

“People objected to that, but I think what they’ve done is they’ve done a great job and it beautifies the town. It makes it a lot more user-friendly and maybe more attractive to businesses to come here,” said Tom Boswell of Brandon.

VTrans says there are still a few minor changes that need to be made on the road but overall everything looks great.

“It was definitely trying for folks,” Atherton said. “We had some traffic delays, of course, with road construction and it was tough for the business owners in the downtown area. But it’s all over with now and we are back to normal.”

Now that everything has been completed and COVID is winding down, they will have their Independence Day celebration on July 3 with a parade and other activities in the downtown.

