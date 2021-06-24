Advertisement

Fire crews investigating blaze at Schilling Beer Company

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLETON, NH. (WCAX) - Fire Crews are investigating how a fire started at a popular brewing company in Grafton County.

Crews say it happened Wednesday at the Schilling Beer Company in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Fire officials did confirm they responded to the brewery on Mill Street but the details surrounding the incident are still unclear.

As soon as more details become available, an update will be provided.

