Fire crews investigating blaze at Schilling Beer Company

LITTLETON, NH. (WCAX) - Fire Crews are investigating how a fire started at a popular brewing company in Grafton County.

Crews say it happened Wednesday at the Schilling Beer Company in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Fire officials did confirm they responded to the brewery on Mill Street but the details surrounding the incident are still unclear.

As soon as more details become available, an update will be provided.

