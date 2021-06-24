Advertisement

Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.(Cocoa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle.

Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.

No other details surrounding the K-9′s death have been released.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and if department policies and procedures were followed, according to the police department.

K-9 Zena, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department last August and was its newest patrol dog. She was trained and certified in April for patrol work.

The Cocoa Police Department is heartbroken to announce the passing of our newest patrol dog, K-9 Zena. K-9 Zena was...

Posted by Cocoa Police Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in a crash on Interstate...
Vt. police: Road rage incident ends in crash, traffic jam
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area.
Stolen yacht recovered on Lake Champlain
Police investigating fatal head-on crash in West Haven
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area....
Man accused of stealing pricey yacht in New York and setting sail for Vermont
Fire crews confirm responded to the Schilling Beer Company in Littleton Wednesday.
Fire damages Littleton brewery

Latest News

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, and it’s likely just the start
Lawmakers react to bipartisan infrastructure deal-Rep. Julia Letlow
Lawmakers react to bipartisan infrastructure deal-Rep. Julia Letlow
Nicholas Balboa, who helped rescue a boy in the Florida building collapse, describes what...
'I saw an arm sticking out': Man describes helping boy stuck in building collapse
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships