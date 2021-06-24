Advertisement

How to spot ‘greenwashing’

File - The 'Greenwash Guerrillas' protest BP in London in 2010.
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As more companies tout how eco-friendly they are, a new problem has emerged over the past few years -- the practice of “greenwashing,” where a company tries to make itself or its products seem more environmentally sound than they really are.

“Any company that is going out of its way to be green -- so to speak, or to be safe or do clean products -- will be proud of that and want to make sure that its consumers know exactly what they are doing, and should be able to make that very clear and well explained on their website,” said Jennifer Rushlow with the Vermont Law School

Companies can get in trouble for greenwashing. Rushlow says environmental activists this spring filed a complaint against Chevron with the Federal Trade Commission saying the oil company’s claims about renewable energy investments were deceptive.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Rushlow for tips on how to spot greenwashing.

