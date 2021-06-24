Lebanon skate park to get $70K in upgrades

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A bigger and better skate park is coming to Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The final phase of the project will include a skateable transition from the parking lot, more retaining walls, and additional landscaping.

The $70,000 in improvements were mostly paid for by the group Friends of Lebanon Rec. The park was build several years ago in memory of Tyler Kirshner, who died unexpectedly in 2015.

Skateboarders say it’s an asset to the community. “Just getting exercise, getting outside, getting fresh air -- I think that is very important. And a community like West Lebanon, like where I am from, it’s very rural so people don’t even have driveways to skate in. So, having a community space like this one is very important,” said Alex Coshing of Stratham.

The Lebanon City Council voted to approve the final phase of the project at a meeting earlier this month. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

