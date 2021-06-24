Man who put razor blades in pizza dough pleads guilty

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A man accused of tampering with pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has pleaded guilty in federal court.

An agreement caps Nicholas Mitchell’s sentence at four years and nine months for one count of tampering with a consumer product. He was arrested in October 2020 after razor blades were found in pizza dough sold at a Hannaford supermarket in Saco.

The crime led to a recall of the pizza dough at Hannaford stores in five states. The recall later extended to Shaw’s and Star Markets.

Related Stories:

NH man appears in federal court on food tampering charges

Hannaford slow to report pizza dough tampering

More supermarkets recall pizza dough after tampering episode

Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man’s arrest

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)