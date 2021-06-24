Advertisement

Man who put razor blades in pizza dough pleads guilty

Nicholas Mitchel/File
Nicholas Mitchel/File(Saco Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A man accused of tampering with pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has pleaded guilty in federal court.

An agreement caps Nicholas Mitchell’s sentence at four years and nine months for one count of tampering with a consumer product. He was arrested in October 2020 after razor blades were found in pizza dough sold at a Hannaford supermarket in Saco.

The crime led to a recall of the pizza dough at Hannaford stores in five states. The recall later extended to Shaw’s and Star Markets. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

