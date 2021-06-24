Mileage milestone: Woman’s ride hits half-a-million miles

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - When you have a long road trip planned, you want a car that will get you there. Our Darren Perron met a woman whose ride has done it over and over and over again.

“I’ve been to Nebraska in it, Texas, Georgia,” Edna Weber said.

Weber is right at home behind the wheel.

“I’ve driven it all over the place. I love to drive,” she said.

The Massena, New York, native now lives in Florida. But the 77-year-old isn’t afraid to hit the road to visit her daughter, Kelley, in Shelburne, Vermont.

“I don’t get worried at all,” she said a laugh.

That’s because of her trusted ride. A 1999 Toyota Camry. She picked it up used in Tennessee in 2002.

Reporter Darren Perron: How many miles did it have on it when you got it?

Edna Weber: It had 40,000 miles. And I have put the other 460,000 on it myself.

You read that right. Weber just hit 500,000 on this trip to Vermont. The milestone happened when she hit Ticonderoga, New York.

“I was very excited. I was clapping. My grandson came to meet me. He got to see it, too. He couldn’t believe it,” Weber laughed.

The Toyota dealership in St. Albans was shocked, too. Handy Toyota verified the odometer and is now looking into whether Weber and her Camry set a mileage record.

Darren Perron: What’s the secret to getting 500,000 miles out of a car?

Edna Weber: I do my maintenance every three months. In today’s world, so much is thrown away and I just learned that I take care of what I have and I like saving money, so the more I took care of it the more it took care of me. (Laughs)

There have been a couple of bumps in the road, a tow or two, nothing major. And the front seat is starting to sink a bit and Weber’s on the shorter side.

“I need a booster seat because the cushion is getting a little down there,” she noted.

Other than that, the Toyota looks terrific and runs like a top! So expect Weber to be cruising in the Camry for years to come.

Darren Perron: How long are you going to keep it?

Edna Weber: Probably forever. Til it dies or I die. And at the rate the car’s going. I’ll be going first. (Laughs)

In fact, Weber plans to drive the Camry back to Florida next month.

