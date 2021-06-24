Advertisement

Need to breastfeed, COVID rules could block Canadian’s path to Olympics

“No friends, no family, no exceptions”
Canadas Kim Gaucher during the first half of a women's exhibition basketball game, Friday,...
Canadas Kim Gaucher during the first half of a women's exhibition basketball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Bridgeport, Conn.(Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”

Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month.

In an Instagram video, Gaucher adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”

The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in a crash on Interstate...
Vt. police: Road rage incident ends in crash, traffic jam
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area.
Stolen yacht recovered on Lake Champlain
Police investigating fatal head-on crash in West Haven
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area....
Man accused of stealing pricey yacht in New York and setting sail for Vermont
Fire crews confirm responded to the Schilling Beer Company in Littleton Wednesday.
Fire damages Littleton brewery

Latest News

President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
‘We have a deal’: Pared-down, still huge infrastructure bill
File photo
Vt. lawmakers override vetoes on noncitizen voting
Mileage milestone: Woman’s ride hits half-a-million miles
Mileage milestone: Woman’s ride hits half-a-million miles
An example of what a nonbinary ID card looks like in Washington. (Source: Washington State...
New York to add ‘X’ gender mark on government IDs
Construction has finally wrapped up in downtown Brandon.
Downtown Brandon construction wraps up after 7 years