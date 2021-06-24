Advertisement

New beginnings in South Burlington

By Dom Amato
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jessie Baker begins her job as the new city manager of South Burlington at a pivotal moment for the city.

New construction is finishing up at the new City Hall and Library on Market Street, which has been under construction for nearly two years and is set to open in July.

Our Dom Amato spoke with Baker and learned what other projects are in the works, and how South Burlington is spending part of its COVID relief money. Watch the video for the full interview.

