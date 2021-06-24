Advertisement

NH lawmakers approve spending portion of budget package

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Both chambers of New Hampshire’s Republican-led Legislature have passed a $13.5 billion, two-year state budget, but debate continues on the companion legislation that includes both related and unrelated policy changes.

The House voted 208-172 Thursday in favor of the plan, which spends about $300 million less than what Gov. Chris Sununu proposed in February. It passed the Senate 14-10.

Both chambers next will vote on the trailer bill that includes numerous provisions unrelated to the budget, including abortion restrictions, school vouchers, and a measure that seeks to ban discussion of “divisive concepts” about race in schools.

