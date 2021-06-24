NH lawmakers approve spending portion of budget package

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Both chambers of New Hampshire’s Republican-led Legislature have passed a $13.5 billion, two-year state budget, but debate continues on the companion legislation that includes both related and unrelated policy changes.

The House voted 208-172 Thursday in favor of the plan, which spends about $300 million less than what Gov. Chris Sununu proposed in February. It passed the Senate 14-10.

Both chambers next will vote on the trailer bill that includes numerous provisions unrelated to the budget, including abortion restrictions, school vouchers, and a measure that seeks to ban discussion of “divisive concepts” about race in schools.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)