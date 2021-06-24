Advertisement

State seeks $850 from shop owner for violating mask mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - A judge has reaffirmed her ruling that a businessman violated Vermont’s emergency mask mandate when he refused to wear a mask in his former Newport print shop during the peak of the pandemic.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan told Orleans Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout on Monday that he is seeking damages of $850 from Andre Desautels, the Caledonian-Record reported. Donovan called it a lenient penalty, saying the pandemic emergency is over and the state wants to move on.

Teachout released a decision Wednesday reaffirming her ruling in March. A hearing was scheduled Thursday on whether Desautels should pay. In a document filed with the judge, the attorney general and Desautels agreed that the state has no evidence that anyone caught COVID-19 in the print shop, or that Desautels influenced other businesses to violate the mask mandate, the newspaper reported.

Police and the Vermont attorney general’s office had warned Desautels several times to comply with the emergency orders or face being fined. In February, United Parcel Service Inc. severed its relationship with the print shop and package pick-up site, saying it refused to comply with the company’s uniform policy, which includes wearing masks.

Desautels has since moved his business to Derby.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

