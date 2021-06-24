Advertisement

Stefanik pushes bill to loosen U.S.-Canada border closure

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is co-sponsoring a bill requiring the United States to start restoring some travel at land ports of entry along the U.S.-Canada border.

The Republican congresswoman says the Restoring Northern Border Travel Act requires the Department of Homeland Security to expand the categories of permitted travel to include people traveling to visit family or property in the U.S., attended business meetings or site visits, or access U.S. airports. It requires DHS to submit a plan to Congress to fully restore non-essential travel into the U.S.

“The Biden administration’s inability to establish a plan to restore cross-border travel and relax travel restrictions is simply unacceptable for families and businesses located along the northern border,” Stefanik said in a statement. “Our communities have waited over a year for clarity and signs of progress, yet this administration keeps extending the closures without a promising end in sight. This bill will allow families to reconnect with their loved ones and property owners to access their own homes, and will begin to restore the prosperous economic partnership that border communities share with our northern neighbors.”

Canadian officials last week announced the border restrictions would continue until July 21 and were made in coordination with the U.S. Canada still lags behind the U.S. in vaccinations with less than 20% of the population fully vaccinated.

Senator Steve Daines, R-Montana, is a co-sponsor of the measure.

