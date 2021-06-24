Advertisement

Teen who drowned was nephew of Congressman Chris Pappas

Rep. Chris Pappas - File
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy who drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to drop into the water was the nephew of U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.

Charles Zink was found dead Sunday night in about 15 feet of water in Sebbins Pond in Bedford. Police said when he jumped into the water, he surfaced briefly, then went back under. Police requested help from the Nashua Fire Department dive team.

Pappas said Wednesday that “there are no words to describe the magnitude of the loss of this amazing15-year-old or what he meant to all who knew and loved him.”

A funeral service was scheduled for Friday.

