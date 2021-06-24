Traveling Vietnam War memorial brings healing to the North Country

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Replicas of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., travel the country each year. One known as “The Wall that Heals” made a stop in New York’s North Country.

This weekend in Champlain, New York, is all about healing. The traveling wall of healing is visiting for the weekend at the local VFW and it’s allowing the community to remember and to reflect.

“We could not be more proud to host the wall that heals,” said Anthony King of VFW Post 1418 in Champlain.

Veterans, friends and families gather in the grass at the VFW for the opening of the 375-foot-long wall lined with the names of the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

The traveling memorial pays tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Vietnam War.

“Vietnam War wasn’t very popular,” said Robert O’Neill of Rouses Point. “It’s a healing for the people.”

“To the 58,281 men and woman on the wall that heals, welcome home to our post,” King said.

It serves as a way to heal the wounds of the loved ones left on American soil.

“It’s definitely emotional,” said Maurice Bonnier of Peru, New York. “Because I could be on there.”

“It’s a healing wall, it heals a lot of wounds,” O’Neill said.

It costs $10,000 for the tour to make a stop and five hours to set up. The money was raised or donated.

“This wall means a lot to me,” O’Neill said. “My best friend, Bobby LaFountain, was killed in Vietnam. It means so much that he’s here.”

Some drove a short way to see old friends while others crossed state lines to honor those they never knew.

“There are eight women on here and I wanted to visit all of them,” said Joanne Marshall of Bethel, Vermont.

This weekend the grassy field becomes hallowed ground, a place to bring family together once again to remember, to reflect and to honor.

“Let us never forget the sacrifice. God bless,” King said.

It is free to visit the wall. It’s open 24/7 until its send-off Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.