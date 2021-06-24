Advertisement

Upper Valley man faces child porn charges

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley man faces child porn charges.

The Vermont Attorney General’s office says Jeremy Quillia, 38, of Hartland, was arraigned Wednesday after search warrants were issued for his residence and online data. Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities say they found child porn uploaded on both a Snapchat and a Google account linked to Quillia.

He pleaded not guilty and was released under court conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in a crash on Interstate...
Vt. police: Road rage incident ends in crash, traffic jam
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area.
Stolen yacht recovered on Lake Champlain
Police investigating fatal head-on crash in West Haven
St. Albans Police say the 48-foot yacht was stolen from the Rouses Point, New York area....
Man accused of stealing pricey yacht in New York and setting sail for Vermont
Fire crews confirm responded to the Schilling Beer Company in Littleton Wednesday.
Fire damages Littleton brewery

Latest News

NH lawmakers approve $13.5 billion budget package
Rep. Chris Pappas - File
Teen who drowned was nephew of Congressman Chris Pappas
File photo
Vt. lawmakers override vetoes on noncitizen voting
File - The 'Greenwash Guerrillas' protest BP in London in 2010.
How to spot ‘greenwashing’