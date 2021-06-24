BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley man faces child porn charges.

The Vermont Attorney General’s office says Jeremy Quillia, 38, of Hartland, was arraigned Wednesday after search warrants were issued for his residence and online data. Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities say they found child porn uploaded on both a Snapchat and a Google account linked to Quillia.

He pleaded not guilty and was released under court conditions.

