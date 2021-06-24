Advertisement

Vermont police investigate anti-Black Lives Matter vandalism

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a vandalism case in Jericho where anti-Black Lives Matter sentiments were spray-painted onto a house and a car.

Early Thursday morning, Chris Burgess was alerted by a neighbor that there was vandalism on his property.

The vandalism was seemingly prompted by a small Black Lives Matter sign that had apparently been there for over a year.

Burgess has had no previous confrontations or incidents surrounding the sign but said he was “frustrated” that something like this had happened.

“It was just one little sign, and we’re not, we weren’t in anybody’s face about it. Somebody, I guess it’s been irking them for a while and they decided it was time to go do something about our little Black Lives Matter sign which was sitting in the corner of our yard,” Burgess said.

The Jericho community met Thursday to support both the movement and the homeowners.

When asked if he plans to put up another sign, Burgess said, “Yes, this time with cameras.”

Vandalism in Jericho
Vandalism in Jericho(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
Vandalism in Jericho
Vandalism in Jericho(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

