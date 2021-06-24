Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers override vetoes on noncitizen voting

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate has voted to override two vetoes by Gov. Phil Scott of bills that will allow noncitizens to vote on local issues in Montpelier and Winooski.

The vote during the Thursday veto session followed votes in the House on Wednesday that changes the municipal charters of the two cities.

The Senate did not act on an attempt to override a separate bill vetoed by the governor that would raise the age of juvenile offenders. Instead, lawmakers said they would be willing to work on that issue when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

