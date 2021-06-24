Advertisement

Vt. Police investigating head-on crash in West Haven

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Castleton man is dead following a head-on crash, Wednesday morning in the town West Haven.

It happened around 11:00 on Route 22A. Vermont State Police say William Wade, 78 of Petersburg, NY was traveling southbound when he crossed over the center line into the northbound lane, hitting another car head-on.

The driver of the other car, Gary Sweeney, 69 of Castleton, died from his injuries sustained from the crash. Wade was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

