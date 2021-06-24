BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another outstanding day on Thursday. Enjoy the comfortable weather while you can because we are expecting the humidity to be on the increase by the weekend. It will be dry and comfortable through Friday morning with clear skies and overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll start to see a few clouds begin to drift in by the afternoon on Friday with one system coming up from the south into the Upper Valley and southern New Hampshire, and another heading our way from the west, bringing clouds into northern New York and the Champlain Valley. Skies will remain rain-free and temperatures will still be warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend will bring a return to the humidity with dewpoints climbing into the mid to upper 60s by Saturday afternoon. An approaching weather system with bring scattered showers from west to east during the afternoon, so be on the lookout for a few sudden downpours if you have plans to be outside. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be hotter on Sunday, and we’ll continue to see the chance of hit-and-miss showers during the day. We aren’t expecting a lot of rain, but enough to put a brief damper on any outdoor plans. Highs will be in the upper 80s with more humidity.

Look for more of the same through most of next week. A frontal system will stall just to the north of our region and wobble back and forth through the duration of the week. It will be warm and humid with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.

