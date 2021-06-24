BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Like yesterday, after a cool start to the day, we will warm up nicely. In fact, it will be quite a bit warmer today than it was on Wednesday, breaking the 80 degree mark in the Champlain Valley.

There will be more clouds mixing in with the sunshine on Friday as we get squeezed by a couple of systems. One system will be coming up the east coast, kicking back clouds, and possibly a few showers into our far southeastern areas early in the day. The other system will be a front coming in from the west with some clouds.

That front will slow down and park itself over the northeast, W to E, right near the Canadian border over the weekend. The front will wobble around for several days, right into next week. That means there will be a chance for showers, and possible thunderstorms starting late Saturday and continuing into the middle of next week. It is also going to be very warm and muggy.

Try to get outside today and take MAX Advantage of the great, summer weather! -Gary

