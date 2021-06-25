Advertisement

1 person unaccounted for, firefighter hurt in NH house fire

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTHWOOD, N.H. - Authorities say one person is unaccounted for in a house fire in Northwood that injured a firefighter.

Fire Chief Mark Tetreault tells WMUR-TV the firefighter suffered second-degree burns to the wrist and face and was treated at a hospital on Thursday night. Two other people were able to escape from the house. Tetreault said when he arrived at the scene, there was fire coming out of every window and through the roof.

Further information was not immediately available.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WMUR-TV.)

