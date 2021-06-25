Advertisement

Colosseum tourists can go underground for first time

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — After 2 1/2 years of work to shore up the Colosseum’s underground passages, tourists will be able to go down and wander through part of what had been the ancient arena’s “backstage.”

Italy’s culture minister on Friday formally announced the completion of work to shore up and restore the underground section in the presence of the founder of Tod’s, the shoe and luxury goods maker, who has footed the bill.

During the centuries when spectators filled the Colosseum to watch spectacles replete with gladiators and wild animals, the public was forbidden from venturing below stage level. The ban lasted from 80 A.D. when the amphitheater was inaugurated, until the last show in 523.

Dozens of mobile platforms and wooden elevators were employed in ancient times to haul up to stage level vivid scenery as well performers and animals for dramatic entrances.

Colosseum director Alfonsina Russo said tourists will be able to stroll down a walkway 160 meters (530 feet) long to view some of what were originally 15 corridors that circled the underground levels.

Restoration work by teams of engineers, surveyors, construction workers, architects ad archaeologists was interrupted during part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tod’s founder Diego Della Valle responded several years ago to an Italian government call for private sector funding for restoration projects in light of the country’s inability to come up with the cash to care for its immense art and archaeological treasures.

Della Valle also paid for a multi-million-euro (dollar) cleaning of the Colosseum, a monumental project which removed decades of soot and grime which made the arena look dull and dreary.

Last month, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini detailed a project to build a lightweight stage inside the area so visitors can admire the ancient monument from a central viewpoint. The stage will be retractable.

The original arena had a stage, but it was removed in the 1800s for archaeological exploration of the underground level. The new stage will also allow for holding cultural events that the minister said would be respectful of the Colosseum as a symbol of Italy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in a crash on Interstate...
Vt. police: Road rage incident ends in crash, traffic jam
Police investigating fatal head-on crash in West Haven
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Fire crews confirm responded to the Schilling Beer Company in Littleton Wednesday.
Fire damages Littleton brewery
Edna Weber's 1999 Toyota Camry has hit a mileage milestone.
Mileage milestone: Woman’s ride hits half-a-million miles

Latest News

Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
Rescue crews dig through rubble of building collapse
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
German police: Several killed in knife attack in Wuerzburg
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden set to meet Afghan leaders as drawdown moves forward
High-ranking Afghan diplomat Abdullah Abdullah says a military takeover by the Taliban is...
Abdullah: Military takeover by Taliban is impossible
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin could face decades-long sentence in Floyd’s death