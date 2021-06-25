Local author digs into ‘hidden history’ of Franklin County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local high school history teacher recently published a new book all about Franklin County.

“Hidden History of Franklin County, Vermont” is Jason Barney’s second book. He teaches local and Abenaki history at Missisquoi Valley Union High School and says many of the subjects from his book make it into classroom lessons for his students, because some don’t realize that Franklin County played a role in major U.S historical events like the Revolutionary War.

“Some of my favorite things that I researched in the book were some of the Revolutionary War chapters. It is neat as a history teacher to be able to research local history and find out that there were events tied to the founding fathers that happened in this area,” Barney said.

He says he also found the ice harvesting history of the area interesting, and it’s something he thinks other people may not have realized happened here. Franklin County was also a hotbed of hippy communes in the 1970s.

