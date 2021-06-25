Advertisement

Man accused of false reports in NH youth center abuse case

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who says he was sexually abused as a teenager by workers at the state-run youth detention center that’s under a criminal investigation has been accused of giving police false information.

Ten former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord have been charged with either sexually assaulting or acting as accomplices to the assault of more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007. David Sweeney told police he was abused at the center in the 1990s, but police say there’s no record that he was there.

Sweeney’s pleaded not guilty to four counts of making a false report.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in a crash on Interstate...
Vt. police: Road rage incident ends in crash, traffic jam
Police investigating fatal head-on crash in West Haven
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Fire crews confirm responded to the Schilling Beer Company in Littleton Wednesday.
Fire damages Littleton brewery
Edna Weber's 1999 Toyota Camry has hit a mileage milestone.
Mileage milestone: Woman’s ride hits half-a-million miles

Latest News

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with President Biden at Thursday's infrastructure announcement at the...
Shaheen asks for help to fund NH family planning clinics
File image
Northfield man arrested following armed standoff
File image
Can rent aid avert eviction crisis across the region?
“Hidden History of Franklin County, Vermont”
Local author digs into ‘hidden history’ of Franklin County