Man accused of false reports in NH youth center abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who says he was sexually abused as a teenager by workers at the state-run youth detention center that’s under a criminal investigation has been accused of giving police false information.

Ten former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord have been charged with either sexually assaulting or acting as accomplices to the assault of more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007. David Sweeney told police he was abused at the center in the 1990s, but police say there’s no record that he was there.

Sweeney’s pleaded not guilty to four counts of making a false report.

