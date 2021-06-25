Advertisement

NH motorcyclist injured in Barton crash

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle Thursday in Barton.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Willoughby Avenue near Center Street in Barton. The Vermont State Police say David Clancy, 73, lost control on a corner and crashed into a guardrail. He went down an embankment into the river.

The Cheshire County man was taken to North Country Hospital where he was expected to be airlifted. There was no immediate word on his conidtion.

