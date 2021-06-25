Northfield man arrested following armed standoff

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northfield man is in police custody following an armed standoff Friday morning.

It happened around 9:45 at a home on Main Street. Northfield Police say they responded to investigate reported vandalism. When they arrived, they say Thomas Delaney, 34, confronted an officer with a loaded 9mm handgun and retreated into his home after the officer drew her gun. Other agencies, including the Vermont State Police, were called in. After more than an hour-and-a-half of negotiations, they say Delaney voluntarily exited the home and was taken into custody. Police say no shots were fired.

Delaney faces charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He was being held at Central Vermont Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.