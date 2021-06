BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a male guinea pig named Bart. Bart has not been neutered.

This little guy loves to travel and hid through his various tunnel toys. He may seem shy at first, but he’ll warm up with a few leafy greens.

To learn more about this fluffy boy check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.