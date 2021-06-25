Plattsburgh students organize to defy dress code

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh high school seniors walking across the graduation stage Friday to receive their diplomas are leaving a legacy behind that goes beyond their work in the classroom. Three Plattsburgh students this week planned a senior protest in under 24 hours in hopes of changing the high school’s dress code policy.

“I texted the senior class group chat and everyone seemed down with the idea,” said Alex Suarez, a PHS senior. Suarez and other students say they are sick of getting “dress coded” by school administrators for wearing clothing considered too revealing. Those in violation of the policy are given a T-shirt to wear over their clothing for the day. If they refuse, they’re sent home for the day. Suarez says students felt the policy wasn’t applied equally to everyone. “A lot of inconsistencies in the dress code we have in school.”

“it’s just people who have more curves or just a different body type, you are treated very differently,” said senior Isobel Bond. “You can’t control your body type and I don’t think that should interfere with your education.”

To protest the policy, the students all showed up to school in clothing that violated the dress code. They wanted to send a message that the policy was outdated. “it is problematic for parts of our bodies -- our thighs or parts of our stomach -- to be distracting,” said senior Olivia Kenney.

At first, they were all met with T-shirts at the door by the principal, but during the first period, student ambassadors were called to the office where they had a meeting to talk about changes they wanted to see. “We all agreed there are boundaries that need to be set,” Kenney said.

She says school officials told them they had considered changing the dress code, including not requiring a strap thickness for tank tops and changing the shorts’ length requirements. That new dress code was implemented for the rest of the school year. “It is still more restrictive than we are advocating for,” Kenney said.

The seniors say they have now handed the baton off to the junior class to keep the district accountable and to make further changes. “Even if it doesn’t take effect for our senior year, I’m glad that we paved the way for these future students,” Suarez said.

A lesson for these students to speak up and stand up for what they believe in. “I think this is a great example that even young people who are told they can’t do things, can do things,” Bond said.

