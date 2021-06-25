Rutland County teen charged with multiple sexual assaults

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Clarendon teen faces aggravated sexual assault charges.

The Vermont State Police say they received a report of a sexual assault back in March and that investigators later identified multiple victims dating back to 2018. Authorities say Evan LaRouche,18, faces charges including aggravated sexual assault. They say after consultation with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office, he will be charged as an adult.

He’s due in Rutland County Superior Court on July 26.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.