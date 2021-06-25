Advertisement

Rutland County teen charged with multiple sexual assaults

Evan LaRouche
Evan LaRouche(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Clarendon teen faces aggravated sexual assault charges.

The Vermont State Police say they received a report of a sexual assault back in March and that investigators later identified multiple victims dating back to 2018. Authorities say Evan LaRouche,18, faces charges including aggravated sexual assault. They say after consultation with the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office, he will be charged as an adult.

He’s due in Rutland County Superior Court on July 26.

