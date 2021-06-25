Advertisement

Rutland substance abuse clinic receives national recognition

The West Ridge Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
The West Ridge Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland substance abuse clinic is receiving recognition for its work.

West Ridge Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center provides medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. The National Committee on Quality Assurance Recognition is given to those who are effective in their work, collaborative, and successful inpatient care.

Faith Stone, the center’s program director, says over the past year there has been a 17% increase in those who use their services. “Given the challenges over the last 18 months, this year, it’s quite meaningful. I think it proves that the staff at West Ridge are unstoppable and will go above and beyond to support recovery,” she said.

Stone says 85% of their patients are clean.

