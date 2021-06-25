Advertisement

Shaheen asks for help to fund NH family planning clinics

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with President Biden at Thursday's infrastructure announcement at the...
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with President Biden at Thursday's infrastructure announcement at the White House.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has asked the Biden administration for help to support New Hampshire family planning clinics because of a gap in grant funding and a newly passed state budget that she said “grossly underfunds” the program.

The Biden administration has begun to undo a Trump-era policy that required federally funded clinics to financially and physically separate themselves from facilities that provide abortions. Shaheen, a Democrat, said the reversal, which would restore eligibility for seven of the nine New Hampshire family planning providers, is unlikely to be resolved before late fall or early winter.

She said the budget passed by the Republican-led Legislature doesn’t consider the lapse of federal funds. 

