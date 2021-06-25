Sununu signs controversial budget bill

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Friday signed the state’s $13.5 billion budget, but the bill left a deep partisan divide over taxes and other issues not directly included in the measure.

The budget bill passed along partisan lines in the GOP-controlled legislature. “It is a Christmas tree of tax relief for New Hampshire citizens,” said Deputy House Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown. He says it benefits small businesses, lowers taxes for consumers spending money on rooms and meals, and even provides incentives for people to retire in the Granite State. “Let’s count the ways that we found ways to stop taking your money. I don’t think you have enough time in your segment to cover them all and that is why I think it was exciting to vote for this budget.”

“Historic tax cuts, property tax relief, and paid family medical leave delivered all in one sweeping action is a win for every citizen and family in this state,” Sununu said in a statement.

But Democrats disagree. They say the bill’s “Education Freedom Account” vouchers that can be used for private schools will lead to higher taxes. “Public dollars are being spent on private education. Who fills that gap? The property taxpayers do,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon.

Other controversial topics were also included in a trailer bill to the budget including criminalizing abortions after 24 weeks and limiting how systematic racism can be taught in schools. “A language that is pro-censorship and anti-liberty really impacted public educators and how they can have honest and truthful conversations,” Prentiss said.

On the fiscal side, Democrats say that the tax cuts, including one that targets interest and dividends, could have long-term consequences. “Mostly I am concerned about the future and what will happen in two years,” said Rep. Sharon Nordgren, D-Hanover.

As for policy items, Democrats say the governor will need to defend his positions. “He supported this budget. He is going to be running on it when he runs for senate or governor and it is going to be a problem for him,” Nordgren said.

Governor Sununu has enjoyed high approval ratings, even among Democrats, for how he handled the pandemic. There is speculation he could be gearing up for a run against Senator Maggie Hassan, though he has made no announcements about his future plans.

