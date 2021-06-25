Tri-Valley Transit to get 4 electric buses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Transportation is getting more than $1 million for electric buses.

The award will allow for the purchase of four new electric buses, associated charging equipment, and the necessary facility improvements to introduce e-buses in Tri-Valley Transit region serving parts of Addison, Orange, and Windsor Counties.

Officials say the grant award will bring Vermont’s public transit fleet to a total of 18 e-buses.

