Tri-Valley Transit to get 4 electric buses

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Transportation is getting more than $1 million for electric buses.

The award will allow for the purchase of four new electric buses, associated charging equipment, and the necessary facility improvements to introduce e-buses in Tri-Valley Transit region serving parts of Addison, Orange, and Windsor Counties.

Officials say the grant award will bring Vermont’s public transit fleet to a total of 18 e-buses.

Castleton is first Vt. school to start NAACP student chapter
