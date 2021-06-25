Advertisement

Vermont Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe this weekend

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Stowe can take a trip back in time this weekend -- to the Middle Ages.

The Vermont Renaissance Faire kicks off Saturday with jousting, fairies, knights, jesters, pirates, and even a unicorn.

Our Olivia Lyons got a preview of the coming attractions and spoke with organizers about the fifth anniversary of the event.

