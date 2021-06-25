Welch weighs in on infrastructure deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The White House Thursday touted its $1.2 billion bipartisan agreement on core infrastructure, but the president quickly noted afterward that he would only sign the bill if another much larger bill on “human infrastructure” also reached his desk.

Darren Perron spoke with Congressman Peter Welch about the prospects of getting both of these measures across the finish line.

