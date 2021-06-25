Wells River man dies in multi-car crash
Jun. 25, 2021
WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wells River man is dead following a multi-car crash.
It happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday on Railroad Street in Wells River. Police say Ryan Melton, 31, crashed into the back of a stopped car causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle into oncoming traffic where he was hit by a truck and trailer. Melton was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police believe that speed and not paying attention was a contributing factor to the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the police.
