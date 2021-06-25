BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We had a few more clouds out there on Friday, but still ended up with a nice day with afternoon highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s. The weekend will feature more humidity, a few showers, and a big warm up for Sunday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with the chance for a few showers over northern New York and northwestern Vermont from mid to late morning. Showers will be a bit more spotty in the afternoon, but most of the day will remain dry. It will be turning more humid with dewpoints heading into the upper 60s and low 70s, and afternoon highs in the low 80s.

It will be heating up for early next week with highs close to 90. Look for the chance of another pop up shower or two on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. We’ll be dealing with a similar weather pattern through most of next week. A weather system will stall out across our region for the next several days with at least the chance for a few showers each day. Highs will start out near 90 on Monday and gradually cool down a few degrees each day through the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.