BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Here we are, heading into the last weekend of June, and we have a long stretch of real, prime summer weather ahead of us. That includes some hot & humid conditions as well as scattered showers & thunderstorms from time to time.

Today will be another delightful summer day. There will be plenty of sunshine, although it will be filtered by some high, thin clouds througout the day. The humidity will still be comfortable today, but that will change as we head into the weekend.

A frontal system will be catching up to us starting on Saturday, and it will be wobbling around for a few days, bringing the chance for showers & thunderstorms. We could get some of that wet & stormy weather on Saturday, on & off, into the overnight. Sunday will also be unsettled with the chance for showers & thunderstorms. It will be turning very muggy over the weekend, and it will stay that way into next week.

It looks like we will be cracking the 90 degree mark again on Sunday & Monday. Monday will also feature that chance for showers & thunderstorms.

It looks like we’ll catch a break in the weather action on Tuesday with partly sunny skies as that frontal boundary sags to our south.

Then it will bounce back our way again with the chance for showers again on Wednesday & Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping our eyes on any thunderstorms that may become stronger and get out of hand. Other than that, enjoy the last weekend of June! -Gary

