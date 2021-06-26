COVID Support VT granted extension to continue support services

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As many grapple with suffering mental health as a result of the pandemic, one group is working to get people help.

COVID Support VT has just received an extension to continue offering services until December 15, and there’s never been a better time to reach out.

The FEMA-funded program is managed by the Vermont Department of Health to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on mental health. They do it by providing emotional support, pathways to other resources, weekly support groups, and workshops.

Anyone in need can reach out -- there’s no baseline crisis needed to use the services. And there’s no cost, either.

“Whether it was the isolation, the economic backlash, or just the general anxiety of living through a global pandemic, I think there’s a real heightened need for support services. And something that I think is really valuable is we can help increase access to these services that have been long serving our community because we’re so accessible and because we’re entirely free,” says Alexandra Karambelas, project manager for COVID Support VT. “I think it’s a really important support service to what we already have in the community.”

COVID Support VT will be hosting a workshop for anyone confused or fearful about the changes that come along with the end of the pandemic on Tuesday, June 29. But you can call 211 to be connected with a counselor for help at any time.

