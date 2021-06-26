Monsters fall to Broxton, Rahill plays last game

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters dropped the second game of a two-game home set with Brockton Friday and then said goodbye to one of their Vermont natives.

The Lake Monsters have added a significant number of local kids to their roster for varying lengths of time over the course of their first season as a member of the Future’s Collegiate Baseball League. One of those is Burlington grad Sky Rahill.

Rahill has had a very busy last few weeks: he and his Salisbury Seagulls captured their first D3 national title in program history back on June 8th, then he joined the Monsters last Saturday. Rahill also became the first Vermonter to ever hit a home run for the club on Sunday.

But on Friday, he played his last game in a Vermont uniform. Rahill has some more important things to take care of this Summer.

“I’m in the ROTC program at Salisbury University,” Rahill said Friday afternoon. “My plan is commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Army, and I have a training to go to, it’s 31 days in Kentucky. Land navigation, shooting, like leadership stuff. Basically training to lead a platoon.”

Ahead of the contest, Rahill said the week felt like it went by very quickly.

“I guess just cherish the moments while you have it,” he said. “This has gone so fast and the whole national championship season went so fast. And I guess just being where your feet are and being very present is something that I’ve taken from this.”

