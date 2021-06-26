Advertisement

What to do Saturday, June 26

Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region.

Family Art Saturdays are back in person. Burlington City Arts Center will be hosting a free make and take art session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.mm., Saturday, June 26.

The activity will be inspired by BCA’s Current exhibit, Bubblegum POP. You can also check out the exhibit indoors or create one outside.

Artistree Community Arts Center will kick off its Flower Festival Art Exhibit and workshop series Saturday, June 26. Featuring artwork from over 60 Vermont and New Hampshire artists. Their work will portray the beauty of flowers in various dimensional forms. Workshops will include botanical embroidery, flower arranging, and more.

This outdoor festival will run through until July 31.

Stowe welcomes The Vermont Renaissance Faire back this weekend.

The Faire will feature over 20 performance troupes including musical acts, medieval encampments, fight demos, and so much more.

You can expect also expect to see Knights, Vikings, pirates, and fairies, at this family-friendly event. Alongside a wide variety of vendors from across New England. This event has it all from garden goods, to crafts, and foods. You can even spend a day meeting wizards, time travelers, and a unicorn. It will all take place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Both Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for 6 and older, and kids under 6 are free.

