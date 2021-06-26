Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hazy, hot and humid weather will be the rule Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and with dew points around 70 degrees, you’ll want to take it easy if you’re outdoors. Sunday night will be muggy, with lows only in the low 70s. A few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be humid, though not quite as hot. Some thunderstorms are expected both afternoons. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday, with showers Friday and possibly even Saturday. Steady rain isn’t expected during the week (though we could use it), but expect the chance for showers and/or thunderstorms each afternoon.

