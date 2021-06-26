Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a rather cloudy day, along with breezy conditions. A few showers are expected in the St. Lawrence Valley of New York, and through the Canadian border. There is the slight chance for a thunderstorm. The rest of the region will remain mostly cloudy and dry. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Sunday and Monday, however, will be hazy, hot and humid. Highs will reach the low 90s, and with dew points near 70 degrees, it will be a time to take it easy if you’re outdoors, and to drink plenty of water. It’s also a great idea to check on the elderly. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler, and Wednesday a bit cooler yet, though highs will remain in the 80s. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible both days. We’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. The chance for showers will even continue into Friday, though no steady, beneficial rain is expected.

