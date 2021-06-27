Family concerned about hiker’s whereabouts, Vermont State Police investigating

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police is investigating a case and looking for any information regarding a missing hiker on the Long Trail.

The hiker, Raye Watson, is 20 years old and is from Broomfield, Colorado. They have been traveling to various states across the country, sleeping in their vehicle at trailheads, and taking hikes in the area.

Watson has been checking in regularly with family and has not checked in for several days. VSP located Watson’s vehicle on Friday at the Long Trail parking lot on Stratton Arlington Road, but Watson was not located.

A hiker on the Long Trail reported to police having seen Watson walking north on the trail in the area at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, but no other sightings have been reported.

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. They typically wear baggy denim or black shorts and black hiking boots.

Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts or who may have seen an individual matching their description is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.