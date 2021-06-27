Advertisement

Heat tape sparks fire at mobile home in Milton

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A possible serious fire was avoided on Saturday in Milton thanks to the quick reaction from homeowners and firefighters.

The fire chief tells us that just after 9:30 am the call came in from a family on Pecor Avenue that they had smelled something burning at their mobile home.

They quickly evacuated with their small children and fire crews arrived. Officials say they found that the fire was coming from the heat tape near the hot water tank which was still on, due to a malfunction. They were able to quickly put it out and fire damage was contained to the outside of the home.

