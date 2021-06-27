Advertisement

LGBTQ+ Vermonters reflect on what Pride means to them

By Erin Brown
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Pride month comes to a close, LGBTQ Vermonters are reflecting on what Pride means to them.

Charlotte Cahillane says to her, it’s a lot of things.

“Pride means celebration and I think Pride means protest,” she said. “And respect and honoring all of the people who fought so hard for me to be able to stand here today and love the people I love.”

C. Green says Pride is “genuine community,” which they say has many meanings.

“I think sometimes that means ecstatic celebration and sometimes that means sadness and sometimes that means anger,” Green said. “And pretty much all of the time, it means caring for other people: past and present.”

Cahillane and Green say they felt energized by Saturday’s Pride celebration in Burlington, which started off with a protest and a march down Pearl Street to Pomeroy Park.

As they marched, protesters chanted “What do we do when we’re under attack? Stand up, bash back!”

From there, the group spent the evening at the park listening to spoken word and musical performances, dancing, and celebrating together.

“Getting to see a lot of other people feel really excited and happy and themselves and honor themselves and their bodies and their expression in every way they want to, that maybe sometimes they feel that they can’t,” Cahillane said.

