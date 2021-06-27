Looking ahead: Week of June 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s going on this week.

On Monday the City of Winooski will be raising a Pride Flag in Rotary Park. They’re inviting the public to join them in this ceremony. The city tells us they’re raising the flag to officially acknowledge their support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The flag will go up at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 28.

Wednesday will end the mask mandate for Lebanon New Hampshire.

This comes after the city council voted to rescind the mandate at a June 16 meeting. The mandate went into effect in August last year. Lebanon is the last city to lift the mandate. Nashua, New Hamshire was the first, back in May to lift the mask ordinance.

Happening Thursday, July 1, student loans will become even more expensive.

Federal student loan interest rates for the 2021-2022 school year will rise from 2.75 percent to 3.73 percent for undergraduates. That being said, according to Nerd Wallet, borrowers will still be seeing some of the lowest student loan interest rates of the past decade.

Since late last year, investors have moved their money away from federal debt, pushing interest rates back up, according to the Financial Times. This will impact graduate rates as well. Some of the higher interest rates will ring up to 5.28 percent.

Also happening on Thrsday, The Plattsburgh City Rec Center will now be called: The Plattsburgh YMCA.

This is the second branch of the YMCA in the Lake City. The community has worked together to get this center up and running, but the works not over yet. Volunteers are still needed to help out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Emergency housing program changes will also go into effect Thursday, July 1.

About 700 individuals will no longer qualify for hotel housing as of Thursday. But The Life Intervention Team is trying to help those in need in the Rutland area. The organization wants those currently living in hotels to know they won’t be forgotten.

You can get in touch with a helping organization by clicking this link, or by calling: (800) 475-4907, or (802) 775-6834

Looking ahead to Saturday, July 3 is Burlington’s Independence Day celebration. The decades-long tradition is back after taking last year off. The City team expects thousands to attend. Officials say this is Vermont’s biggest Independence Day fireworks display. The evening’s events in Waterfront Park will begin at 5 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.