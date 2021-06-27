Advertisement

Missing elderly woman in Brandon, Police asking for assistance

Courtesy Brandon Fire Dept.
Courtesy Brandon Fire Dept.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing elderly woman.

Mary Ellen “ELLE” Cartier was last seen about 8:30 Sunday morning walking South on Route 7.

She is 5′3″, 90 to 100 pounds, was wearing light colored clothing and walks with a shuffle. The 83-year old is non-verbal and has dementia. Anyone who sees her should alert police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Family concerned about hiker’s whereabouts, Vermont State Police investigating
Evan LaRouche
Rutland County teen charged with multiple sexual assaults
Plattsburgh High School seniors staged a dress code protest this week.
Plattsburgh students organize to defy dress code
Milton
Heat tape sparks fire at mobile home in Milton
File image
Northfield man arrested following armed standoff

Latest News

Watson is described as 5′4″, weighing 130 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.
Family concerned about hiker’s whereabouts, Vermont State Police investigating
Looking ahead: Week of June 28
Looking ahead: Week of June 28
Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi have some tips on how to grow tomatoes in this segment of In...
In the garden: Tomato tips & tricks
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Sunday, June 27