Missing elderly woman in Brandon, Police asking for assistance

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Brandon are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing elderly woman.

Mary Ellen “ELLE” Cartier was last seen about 8:30 Sunday morning walking South on Route 7.

She is 5′3″, 90 to 100 pounds, was wearing light colored clothing and walks with a shuffle. The 83-year old is non-verbal and has dementia. Anyone who sees her should alert police.

